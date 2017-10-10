Waldorf University Faculty Inquiere Series Presents: Traveling in the Path of Martin Luther

Uncategorized October 10, 2017October 9, 2017 AJ Taylor

Waldorf University Faculty Inquiere Series is pleased to present “Traveling in the Path of Martin Luther: Luther and Katharina and a Reformation of Church and Society” on Monday, October 30 at 6:30 pm in room 116 of the Nilssen-Boe Science Hall.
Waldorf University Assistant Professor of Religion Steve Smith and Assistant Professor of English David Behling will discuss the life and theology of Martin Luther and the beginning of the Protestant Reformation. This event helps mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

*