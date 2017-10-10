Sydney J. Heitmeyer

Sidney J. Heitmeyer, 85, of Garner died Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10 A.M., Saturday, October 14th at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Paul Evans officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Private burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Beaman, Iowa.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Friday at the United Methodist Church in Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family.