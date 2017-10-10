North Iowa Schools Handle Possible Threatening Post

The North Iowa Community School District is the latest in a series of copy cat threats against school districts throughout the state. Just as was the case in Algona, Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, and Eagle Grove School Districts, a student allegedly made a social media post threat against either the school or its students. North Iowa Community Schools released the statement, “A threatening message was posted on social media today and after a thorough investigation, a student was taken into police custody. The threat itself was deemed non-credible and a completely isolated incident. As a result, school remained in session today and will continue in regular session tomorrow.”

The threats are not exactly copy cat in nature to the most severe of threats made against the Johnston Community School District which was the victim of a threat made from an overseas origin. In that case, the school district completely shut down until the source could be determined. School districts in northern Iowa were from social media posts allegedly made by students of the districts and in each case, the student was apprehended and charged. Each threat made by the alleged student is the equivalent of a felony offense and all districts KIOW News spoke with are willing to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law if necessary.