Indians sweep Central Springs, Other area scores and Forest City Cross Country Invitational

Forest City defeated Central Springs in volleyball on Monday 3 sets to 0 by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-15.

For the Indians Kelsey Koch had 13 kills, five digs and two blocks, Hannah Anderson recorded 14 kills and added 12 digs, and Brea Dillavou finished with 30 assists and 10 digs.

Other Monday Volleyball:

West Fork 25-25, Clarksville 13-19

Clarksville 25-25, Belmond-Klemme 19-11

Osage 25-25-22-25, Charles City 20-20-25-19

Algona 25-14-25-25, Webster City 22-25-19-12

Cross Country:

Newman Catholic won both the girls and boys cross country team titles from Monday’s Forest City Invitational.

The Forest City girls finished in 2nd place with a team score of 77 points. Hannah Good finished in 9th place with a time of 21:34 to lead the Indians. Vicky Chen finished in 11th place, Hannah Buffington had a 13th place finish and Anna Lehmann in 20th place.

Saint Ansgar, Bishop Garrigan and Garner Hayfield Ventura round out the top 5.

Rockford’s Sheridan LaCoste was the individual champion in 19:31 and Northwood-Kensett’s Lindsey Davidson placed second in 19:57.

The Forest City boys finished in 3rd place and were led by Grady Hovenga with a 7th place finish with a time of 17:31. Javin Pedelty had an 11th place finish, Ryan Theel finished in 16th place and Matt Petersen in 20th place.

North Union’s Riley Bauer won the individual crown in 15:28. and Lake Mills’ Carson Rygh was second in 16:44.

Garner Hayfield finished in 2nd place followed by Forest City, Osage and Rockford