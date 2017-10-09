Police Find A Handgun in a School Backpack

A 17-year-old student has been arrested after police say he brought a loaded handgun to his Des Moines high school and fought with a police officer.

Police say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday at Scavo High School.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says the student was acting suspiciously and fled when he was confronted by an officer. Police say he fought with the officer before being subdued. The gun was then found in his backpack.

Parizek says after being arrested, the student threatened to return and kill the arresting officer. Police say the teen was taken to a hospital, but did not say whether he was ill or injured.

Police have not released the teen’s name.