Jason Eckert, 66, of Garner died Friday, October 6, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral services will be held 2 P.M., Thursday, October 12th at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Cremation will follow the service will burial at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
Cataldo Funeral Home (641) 923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com