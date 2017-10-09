Jason Eckert

Friday, October 6th

KIOW Forest City Football at Hampton-Dumont 7:30 PM

KHAM Rockford Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM

KIOW Game of the Week North Iowa Football at Tripoli 10:00 PM

KHAM Friday Night Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 7th

KIOW Iowa State University Football at Oklahoma 11:00 AM

KHAM Waldorf University Football at Dakota State University 6:00 PM

Monday, October 9th

KIOW What Are Those Guys Talking About? The Armchair Quarterback 5:30 PM

KIOW Iowa State Cydline Show 6:30 PM

KIOW Central Springs Volleyball at Forest City 7:00 PM

Friday, October 13th

KIOW Forest City Football at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 7:30 PM

KHAM Saint Ansgar Football at West Hancock 7:00 PM

KIOW Game of the Week Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at New Hampton 10:00 PM

KHAM Friday Night Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 14th

KIOW University of Kansas Football at Iowa State University 11:00 AM

Monday, October 16th

KIOW What Are Those Guys Talking About? The Armchair Quarterback 5:30 PM

KIOW Iowa State Cydline Show 6:30 PM

Tuesday, October 17th

KIOW 1A Regional Volleyball West Hancock at North Iowa 7:00 PM

KHAM 2A Regional Volleyball Belmond-Klemme at Central Springs 7:00 PM

Wednesday, October 18th

KIOW 3A Regional Volleyball Algona at Forest City 7:00 PM

KHAM 3A Regional Volleyball Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:00 PM

Friday, October 20th

KIOW Crestwood Football at Forest City 7:30 PM

KHAM West Hancock Football at Nashua-Plainfield 7:00 PM

KIOW Game of the Week Lake Mills Football at Sumner-Fredricksburg 10:00 PM

KHAM Friday Night Scoreboard Show 10:00 PM

Saturday, October 21st

KIOW Iowa State University Football at Texas Tech University TBA

KHAM Mayville State University Football at Waldorf University 1:00 PM