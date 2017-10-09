Iowa State Narrows It’s Presidential Search

The first of four finalists to be Iowa State University’s next president has been named.

The Iowa Board of Regents says Sonny Ramaswamy will visit campus Monday to meet with faculty, staff and students.

Ramaswamy is currently director of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture in Washington D.C.

After all four finalists visit campus, the Regents will meet on Oct. 23 to choose the next president.

Iowa State’s former President Steven Leath left to become the president of Auburn University.