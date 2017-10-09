Forest City falls to Hampton-Dumont, area football scores

SPORTS NEWS OCTOBER 9 2017
The Forest City football team fell to Hampton-Dumont 14-0 on a wet, stormy night Friday night. The game was delayed by an hour due to lightning. Seth Brock led the Indians with 38 yards rushing on 9 carries, while Luke Johnson was 6 of 18 passing for 31 yards. Wyatt Steffensen led the defensive effort with 10 tackles, Chris Jermeland had 9, and Spencer Larson 7.5, including 2 for loss. Forest City is now 0-7, and travels to Clarion Friday night. Other Friday football scores:
West Hancock 68, Rockford 2
Belmond-Klemme 30, BCLUW 6
Crestwood 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9
Tripoli 42, North Iowa 0
Central Springs 34, Lake Mills 21
Sioux City Heelan 42, Algona 6
Clear Lake 40, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 6
New Hampton 32, Osage 6
Nashua-Plainfield 14, Grundy Center 13
Saint Ansgar 44, Newman Catholic 0
West Fork 30, North Butler 12
Northwood-Kensett 32, Turkey Valley 20
Riceville 22, Janesville 14
Bishop Garrigan 26, Ridge View 20 OT