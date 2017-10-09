Forest City falls to Hampton-Dumont, area football scores

The Forest City football team fell to Hampton-Dumont 14-0 on a wet, stormy night Friday night. The game was delayed by an hour due to lightning. Seth Brock led the Indians with 38 yards rushing on 9 carries, while Luke Johnson was 6 of 18 passing for 31 yards. Wyatt Steffensen led the defensive effort with 10 tackles, Chris Jermeland had 9, and Spencer Larson 7.5, including 2 for loss. Forest City is now 0-7, and travels to Clarion Friday night.  Other Friday football scores:

West Hancock 68, Rockford 2

Belmond-Klemme 30, BCLUW 6

Crestwood 12, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9

Tripoli 42, North Iowa 0

Central Springs 34, Lake Mills 21

Sioux City Heelan 42, Algona 6

Clear Lake 40, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 6

New Hampton 32, Osage 6

Nashua-Plainfield 14, Grundy Center 13

Saint Ansgar 44, Newman Catholic 0

West Fork 30, North Butler 12

Northwood-Kensett 32, Turkey Valley 20

Riceville 22, Janesville 14

Bishop Garrigan 26, Ridge View 20 OT

