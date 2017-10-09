Clear Lake’s 60-year-old Barrel Drive-In Closes Its Doors

Local News, News October 9, 2017October 9, 2017 AJ Taylor

Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake, known for its broasted chicken and homemade root beer, has closed after nearly six decades, and some of the local are voicing their displeasure

The Barrel Drive-In had been put up for sale earlier this year, after community members had rallied to try to save it, including creation of a “Save the Barrel” website.

Now, the nearest Barrel Drive-In is in West Union, about a 90-minute drive away.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

*