A Gubernatorial Debate Complete With…Beer?

An eastern Iowa group is hosting a gubernatorial candidate forum with beer, break dancers, a live DJ and seven Democratic candidates who are seeking their party’s nomination.

The organizers wanted to do something different with its planned candidate forum. Misty Rebik, an organizer of the Political Party Live! Democratic gubernatorial forum, says they hope to get the candidates in front of younger audiences.

The forum is set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Englert Theatre in downtown Iowa City. The event will offer free beer for the first 150 people who are of age.

Each of the seven Democratic candidates will have five minutes to make their pitch to younger voters.