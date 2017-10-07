Iowan Trombino Comes Before Senate Committee for FHWA Administrator Nomination

The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works held a hearing to consider the nomination of Iowan, Paul Trombino III, former Director of the Iowa Department of Transportation, to be Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the committee, introduced Mr. Trombino to her colleagues on the committee in advance of his testimony.

Senator Ernst cited her experience working with Mr. Trombino as both an Iowa State Senator and a U.S. Senator, and reaffirmed her confidence in his qualifications to take on this role.

During questioning, Senator Ernst asked Mr. Trombino for his ideas on how to best address funding gaps in the Highway Trust Fund left by declining gas tax revenue, without increasing the gas tax.

Additionally, with the committee continuing to discuss an infrastructure package, the Iowa Senator asked Mr. Trombino to provide insight into the policy changes he believes could be most beneficial to rural states, such as Iowa, that face unique transportation challenges.