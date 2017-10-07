Belmond Fall Festival Is Underway

The annual Fall Festival in Belmond is underway with a number of activities for the entire family today. The festival is being sponsored by the Belmond Promotion Council. There will be food, crafts, and art that will be for sale along with a Friends of the Library Book Sale. Monies generated from the book sale will go to benefit the Belmond Public Library. The food will feature a number of autumn favorites along with the standard fare.

The Autumn Family Fun Fest begins at 1pm today and continues until 4pm. During the event at the Swimming Pool Park, participants can get involved in hay rides to the Winding Creek Gardens. While there, children can pick a pumpkin that they can paint. That won’t be the only painting going on either. There will also be face painting, sidewalk chalk drawing, and scarecrow building. attendees can also participate in a ghost story reading, a bean bag toss, and a game of Twister.

Pumpkins won’t just be painted. Attendees can play a game of pumpkin checkers, pumpkin bowling, and pumpkin golf.