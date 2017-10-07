Alliant Energy to Expand Wind Farms Into Spencer

Local News, News October 7, 2017October 6, 2017 AJ Taylor

Alliant Energy has announced plans to build a 300-megawatt wind farm in northwest Iowa.

The project will cover about 30,000 acres (12,140 hectares) in neighboring Clay and Dickinson counties.

Officials say the 121 turbines planned for the project should produce enough power for 130,000 homes. Alliant estimates the project will provide more than $40 million in local tax benefits over its lifetime and provide $45 million in landowner payments over the next 25 years.

Sharing

About AJ Taylor

Leave a Reply

*