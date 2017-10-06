Wright County Courtroom To Get a Face Lift

Built in 1892, the Wright County Courthouse has seen a number of events and years in service to the county. It was remodeled as late as 1976, but several issues within the courtroom are prompting the Wright County Board of Supervisors to spruce up the room. According to officials, nearly $600,000 will be spent on the revitalization of the courtroom which include repairs to the air conditioning, replacing the electrical wiring, a better heating system, and better technological access points.

Residents have raised $123,500 in remodeling funds. The county has chipped in another $350,000, but will probably add to that figure to reach the needed amount for the project. Becker Construction of Wesley will do the work for a bid price of $558,000. Along with the issues above, new pew seating will be added to the courtroom for greater capacity.

No start date has been set, but the project is expected to take up to five months. During that time, the contractor has assured the county that the room will stay with the courthouse’s historical design.