William “Bill” Pischke died peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones at home, on October 4, 2017 in Renwick, Iowa at the age of 59.

A celebration of life will be held for all that want to share stories and remember Bill at four o’clock P.M. (4:00 pm) on Saturday, October 7th, 2017, at the Renwick Community Center.

In lieu of flowers and gifts please send donations to Kossuth County C.A.R.E. Team (1125 Highway 18 E., Box 353, Algona, Iowa, 50511) in furtherance of his passion for ensuring all children’s well-being.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is in charge of arrangements.

