REAP Meeting Scheduled in Ventura for Area Residents

October brings a month-long series of assemblies across Iowa for REAP, or Resource Enhancement and Protection. One of the meetings will take place in Ventura. Tammie Krausman, the REAP coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says they focus on issues like habitat, water quality and preservation of cultural heritage.

The assemblies cover a wide range of topics centered on outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, land management and more.

Also at the meetings, delegates are elected to attend the REAP Congress. It will be held on January 6th in the House chambers of the Iowa State Capitol.

The REAP meeting is from 6:30pm until 8pm on Tuesday in the Ventura Community Room at 4 North Weimer Street in Ventura. The meeting is for all residents in the Winnebago, Worth, Kossuth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Mitchell, and Franklin Counties.