Michael D. Hollingshead

Community, Obituaries October 6, 2017 Ann Finer

Michael D. Hollingshead, 55, of Titonka, formerly of Eagle Grove, passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the Barn Shelter at Briggs Woods Park, 2490 Briggs Woods Trail in Webster City, Iowa.

