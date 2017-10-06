Iowa Secretary of Ag Bill Northey Comes Before Senate Committee for Under Secretary of Agriculture Nomination

The Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry held a hearing to consider the nomination of Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), Chairman of the Subcommittee for Rural Development and Energy for the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, questioned Mr. Northey about his experience, and how it has prepared him to take on this role. The Iowa Senator asked Mr. Northey to expand on his experience implementing the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy, which has promoted voluntary, incentive-based conservation efforts in Iowa. Additionally, Senator Ernst and Mr. Northey discussed the important role of the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) in leveraging private sector dollars and creating partnerships between the federal government and local organizations.