Hancock Couny Absentee Ballots Are Now Available

Michelle K. Eisenman, Hancock County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announced that absentee ballots for Hancock County’s City Elections are now available in the Hancock County Auditor’s Office. The City Election will be held November 7, 2017. Any eligible voter may cast an absentee ballot at the Auditor’s office or may submit a written request for an absentee ballot. Requests should be sent to the Hancock County Auditor’s office, 855 State Street, PO Box 70, Garner, Iowa 50438.

A request form is also available at the Hancock County Auditor’s office or on Hancock County’s website www.hancockcountyia.org; click on Auditor’s department; then click on Application for Absentee Ballot. The signed, completed request form can be mailed or brought to the Auditor’s office, 855 State Street, Garner, IA 50438.

Absentee ballots may also be voted in the Auditor’s office, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor’s Office, 641-923-3163 or by email, michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org