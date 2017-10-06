City Considers a Possible New Trail for Golf Cart Usage

A Forest City resident has approached the Forest City Council about the possibility of a trail on Highway 69 north to accommodate golf cars and vehicles that cannot be driven on Iowa highways. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter said that the council will study the possibility to make it easier for area citizens.

Currently Iowa law forbids driving of golf carts and similar vehicles on Iowa highways, even if it is to just cross the highway to reach a business or residence on the other side of the road. Some residents want complete access so they can patronize those businesses, visit city parks, or access their bank. At present, the city is working on a solution that will abide by state law.