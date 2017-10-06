Local Fire Officials Encourage Prevention and Awareness

Fire Departments across the state are holding education sessions in October as part of Fire Prevention month. Buffalo Center Firefighter says this year’s theme for fire prevention is “Every Second counts –know two ways out.” That means being aware of your surroundings and finding more than one exit in your home and other buildings.

When the days get colder, people sometimes make it harder to get out of their homes. That’s because people tend to tape up doors, put rugs in front of them or block them with furniture and they only use one way in and out. This can be dangerous because you need to get out a window if the window is your only opportunity. Can your kids get the windows open if they would need to or is it taped up?

During Fire Prevention Week, fire officials continue looking to reinforce the standard messages with kids, such as what to do when smoke or fire alarms go off. While most associate fires as being events with plenty of light, the exact opposite is true according to Jim Boehmer with the Lake Mills Fire Department.

Parents should review with their families about going outside when the alarms go off, and to stay outside and not go back in to look for someone or a pet, or something they’ve left inside. They also continue to stress the need to be safe around fire.

To insure that everyone makes it out alive, Boehmer encourages everyone to take one simple step.

All local fire officials encourage parents to visit with their children about the dangers of fire, and to rehearse a home fire drill.