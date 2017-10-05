Hancock County Schedules Drug Take Back Day

The Hancock County Allies for Substance Abuse Coalition has scheduled a Drug take Back Day on Saturday, October 28th from 9am to 12pm. The event will take place at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Britt Police Station.

Coalition members will be at both locations to help answer any questions that participants may have. These include proper disposal, shelf life, and storage. They will also be giving out information for participants to take home.

The Coalition will also be giving out information on the proper disposal of sharps and needles with the North Iowa Landfill.

The event is free and open to the public.