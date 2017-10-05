Belmond-Klemme Schools Respond Swiftly to Texted Threat

There have been a number of texted threats to area school districts. These have caused some schools to go into lockdown, while still others have closed for a day to determine if there were any safety issues to the students, faculty, and staff of the district.

The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community School Districts received a threat via text message on Wednesday that prompted area law enforcement, school officials, and teachers to go into a lockdown of the schools. They communicated the threat to other schools in the county such as the Eagle Grove Community Schools and the Belmond-Klemme Community Schools. Almost immediately, the other two districts imposed the same restrictions on their schools.

Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Superintendent Daniel Frazier explained the procedures.

Other safety precautions are taken internally. While this may create a problem, particularly during Homecoming Week at the Belmond-Klemme High School when activities are numerous and many involve being outside, the schools primary function of education was not hampered.

Police and school officials worked quickly to find the source of the text and according to Frazier, school was back to normal the same day.

Classes were cancelled in Johnston on Tuesday after parents and students received threatening text messages from the 818 area code. On Wednesday, Algona Schools closed after receiving a threat and Sioux City officials were investigating a threatening text message sent to a student at North High School. Superintendent Paul Gausman says the threat is similar to the messages sent to families in Johnston.

Area school officials told KIOW News that they are monitoring the situation and will respond accordingly to credible threats to students, faculty, staff, and school property.