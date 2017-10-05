Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course Offered Oct. 18

The Worth County Extension and Outreach Office will host an Aquatic, Forest and Right-of-Way Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. The program can be seen at locations across Iowa throught the Iowa State Univerity Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) team. Mark Shoul with the Iowa State Extension Service explains how the program will go.

The local attendance site for the Oct. 18 CIC is the Worth County Extension Office at 1206 3rd Ave. N, Northwood. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. and the course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Worth County by phoning 641-324-1531.

The course will provide continuing instruction credits for commercial and public pesticide applicators certified in categories 2 (Forest Pest Control), 5 (Aquatic Pest Control), 6 (Right-of-Way Pest Control), and 10 (Research and Demonstration). Topics to be covered are: safe handling and storage of pesticides; laws and regulations; personal protective equipment; lotus and purple loosestrife control; updates on bur oak blight and emerald ash borer; and managing Japanese stiltgrass. Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered through the PSEP Program can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.