Algona Police Arrest Suspect in the School Terrorism Case

The Algona Police Department worked quickly to resolve a terrorism posting case that shut down schools in the city. A sixteen year old Algona youth has been charged with “Threat of Terrorism” which is a class D Felony. The youth is believed to have made a threat of violence in a social media post on Tuesday evening. The schools closed on Wednesday because school officials and police believed that the threat was directed towards the school district.

A concerned citizen brought the post to the attention of the Algona Police Department around 10pm on Tuesday. Police and school officials agreed that the classes should be cancelled for Wednesday. Multiple agencies worked together throughout the day on Wednesday to identify the suspect. Police made the arrest on Tuesday evening and the suspected youth is currently being held pending further Juvenile Court proceedings.

Algona Police believe that the suspect acted alone in the case and are not looking for any more potential suspects, however the case remains under investigation.