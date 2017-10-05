Additional Developments in the Wright County Schools Terror Threat Issue

Shortly before 1PM Wednesday, law enforcement authorities in Wright County were notified of a social media message that had been shared with a student at a local high school.

The message threatened violence, but did not indicate a specific school. Law enforcement authorities made contact with school administrators, who chose to place their buildings on lockdown while the source of the message was identified.

Wright County Sheriff Jason Schluttenhofer stated,

He also said that while there is currently no credible threat to any of the Wright County schools, they will make sure to have an extra law enforcement presence at the local schools during the next few days. explained the Sheriff.

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Belmond Police Department, Clarion Police Department, Eagle Grove Police Department and the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.