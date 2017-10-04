Lake Mills takes Top of Iowa West title in 4 sets over Forest City, area scores

Local & State Sports, Sports October 4, 2017 Karl Wooldridge

 

Lake Mills defeated Forest City in volleyball on Tuesday night by scores of 17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14. The Bulldogs clinched the Top of Iowa West crown with the win. Teah Kesler had 14 kills and 9 digs, Mallory Wilhelm 13 kills, Hannah Hanson 12, and Ashley Groe 44 assists and 13 digs. The Indians were led by Cora Holland’s 11 kills. Lake Mills is now 30-1, while Forest City is 20-3.

Other Tuesday volleyball:

Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, West Hancock 16-14-14

North Union 25-23-25-25, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 23-25-15-22

Rockford 13-23-26-25-15, North Butler 25-25-24-21-9

Nashua-Plainfield 25-25-21-10-15, West Fork 23-20-25-25-10

Osage 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 9-7-13

Saint Ansgar 25-25-25, Newman Catholic 21-17-10

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
blank

About Karl Wooldridge

Leave a Reply

*