Lake Mills takes Top of Iowa West title in 4 sets over Forest City, area scores

Lake Mills defeated Forest City in volleyball on Tuesday night by scores of 17-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-14. The Bulldogs clinched the Top of Iowa West crown with the win. Teah Kesler had 14 kills and 9 digs, Mallory Wilhelm 13 kills, Hannah Hanson 12, and Ashley Groe 44 assists and 13 digs. The Indians were led by Cora Holland’s 11 kills. Lake Mills is now 30-1, while Forest City is 20-3.
Other Tuesday volleyball:
Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, West Hancock 16-14-14
North Union 25-23-25-25, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 23-25-15-22
Rockford 13-23-26-25-15, North Butler 25-25-24-21-9
Nashua-Plainfield 25-25-21-10-15, West Fork 23-20-25-25-10
Osage 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 9-7-13
Saint Ansgar 25-25-25, Newman Catholic 21-17-10