Josef Smith is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 4, 2017

PREP OF THE WEEK OCTOBER 4 2017
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at West Hancock High School. Josef Smith helped the Eagles remain undefeated in district play with a 54-20 win over Newman Catholic last Friday night. Smith carried the ball 17 times for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran in 4 two point conversions in the win. Congratulations to West Hancock sophomore Josef Smith, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
Others considered: Alex Albert, Lake Mills Football; Nick Joynt, GHV Football;