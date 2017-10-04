Josef Smith is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for October 4, 2017

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at West Hancock High School. Josef Smith helped the Eagles remain undefeated in district play with a 54-20 win over Newman Catholic last Friday night. Smith carried the ball 17 times for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran in 4 two point conversions in the win. Congratulations to West Hancock sophomore Josef Smith, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

 

 

Others considered:  Alex Albert, Lake Mills Football; Nick Joynt, GHV Football;

