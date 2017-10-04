Jim Tweed, age 87 of Lake Mills dies on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 6, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Cremation will follow the funeral service with inurnment in Salem Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221