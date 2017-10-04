Hazard Mitigation Plans Getting Renewed in Area Cities and Counties

Forest City, area municipalities, and both Winnebago and Hancock Counties are preparing for the worst, even though no disaster is looming. The respective governments are being asked to look at their preparations for any possible incident and make sure they are up to date according to Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington.

These plans are then put into action when the appropriate disaster strikes. While counties are going through this process, so are the cities and school districts within the county.

Disaster is not just limited to those involving nature. The plan also has contingencies for man made actions too.

All of the governmental bodies and school districts don’t necessarily have to adhere to the letter with the plans that are set forward. Buffington said that they can vary responses based on the situation because not everything can be planned for. However, the pre-planning is important for these groups to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

The planning also looks at projects that were completed such as dams or better drainage lines that would alleviate flooding for example. The planners would look at the results over the last five years to see if the projects were effective in lessening the impact of a particular disaster.

Buffington is continuing to work with area municipalities, school districts, and the two counties to make sure the right plans are in place.