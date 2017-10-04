Area Schools Go Into Lockdown After Receiving Threats

It started on Tuesday night when the Algona Community School District received a threat to students and the district. The call came in around 1opm and as a result, police and school officials cancelled school for Wednesday until further investigation could be made.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Community Schools received a text message threat against their school. This message was communicated to nearby districts such as the Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme Community School Districts.

As a result, all three districts have gone into a Level 1 lockdown until dismissal today.

Police are investigating the source of these threatening texts. Meanwhile, doors to all of the schools remain locked and local police and the county Sheriff’s Offices are on extra patrol nearby. There are other safety precautions that are taking place within the schools to ensure the safety of the students, faculty, and staff.

Police are continuing to investigate leads and are working with state and federal officials to find the text author(s).