Winnebago Board to Discuss Leaving Mental Health District

Following a whirlwind week of discussions with six other counties on the prospect of leaving their current mental health district, the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will hold their weekly meeting this morning beginning at 9am with follow up discussions on what would be the best approach to get this accomplished. The action would require that the county file a letter stating that they would leave the district and then begin negotiation with other possible counties on organization, funding, and implementation.

The board will discuss other matters today. These include such items as the possible reclassification of Drainage District 3 – 11. The Winnebago County Drainage Clerk approached the board last week about the need to reclassify the lateral 11 because the data that formulated the levy was obsolete. The cost to make the reclassification would be minimal and the board will consider the action today.

The board will also discuss security around the courthouse. IT Director Eric Guth will review with the board the need for security cameras around the Winnebago County Courthouse along with the expenses involved. The board is taking a proactive approach towards securing the facility, but wants to know what the costs are that are involved.

At 10am, the board will conduct a Public Hearing on the sale of the old Law Enforcement Center. The sale would involve the building and the surrounding land. However, the county is demanding that the new owner lease the radio tower and surrounding property for $1 for the next 99 years back to the county. The communications tower will be used for some time until a new one can be erected at the Public Safety Center. The sale will be conducted through an auction process.

After the hearing, Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington will conduct a review of the Hazard Mitigation Plan which outlines how the county would handle a natural or man-made disaster in the county.