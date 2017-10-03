Waldorf’s Joseph Earns Player of the Week Honors

A six-touchdown performance on Saturday by sophomore quarterback Hilton Joseph earned the Warriors a dramatic victory.

And on Monday, that stellar effort earn Joseph the Dacotah Bank/North Star Athletic Association Offensive Player-of-the-Week award.

Waldorf’s 5-foot-9 signal-caller from Miami, Fla., rushed for three touchdowns and threw for three more in the Warriors’ 39-35 win over Valley City State (N.D.) on Saturday. His 17-yard touchdown strike to Samuel Huntley with 12 seconds left lifted Waldorf (3-2 overall, 2-1 NSAA) to the victory.

Joseph finished the game completing 23-of-30 passes for 282 yards without an interception.

On the ground, he was the Warriors’ second-leading rusher, rambling for 95 yards on 17 carries. Jordin Roberts led Waldorf’s ground game with 132 yards on 27 carries.

The honor is the first of the season for Joseph, and the second time a Waldorf player has been recognized by the NSAA as Jeremiah Jackson was named Defensive Player of the Week on Aug. 28.

Joseph and the rest of the Warriors hit the road this weekend for a crucial NSAA battle at Dakota State on Saturday at 6 p.m. (CT), a clash for second place in the league race.