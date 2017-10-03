Reynolds Addresses Mental Health Regions Issue

A discussion of mental health issues became emotional at Governor Kim Reynolds’ weekly news conference Monday. Reynolds was asked about recent suicides in the central Iowa area and what was being done to improve mental health services.

Reynolds paused in her comments and said it has been an emotional news conference, talking about the Las Vegas shootings and this issue. She says new Department of Human Services director Jerry Foxhoven is continuing to work on the issue.

Reynolds said. Reynolds said the state won’t stop trying to improve the system.

Reynolds says they are trying to improve an “antiquated system” through the mental health regions that they have put into place.