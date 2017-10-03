King: State Department is Missing “Historic Opportunities” in Egypt, Kurdistan

Congressman Steve King released the following statement after writing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to express concerns about the Administration’s decision to cut $95.7 million, and to delay $195 million, in aid to Egypt. Congressman King considers Egypt, under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, to be a key ally in the region and an important counterweight in the fight against terrorism fueled by the Muslim Brotherhood. Congressman King was joined on his letter by Congressman Trent Franks (AZ-08), Congressman Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Congressman Robert Pittenger (NC-09), and Congressman Doug LaMalfa (CA-01).

“President Sisi has boldly promoted greater tolerance for religious minorities by fostering a strong and unprecedented relationship with the Coptic Christian community and by constitutionally guaranteeing the reconstruction and restoration of all churches that had been damaged by acts of the Muslim Brotherhood,” said King. “Egypt is a key player in the fight against Islamic Radicalism, and these suggested cuts appear to contradict the Trump Administration’s own stated desire to support Egypt and its people in the fight against terror.”

In a separate action, King accused the State Department of missing “historic opportunities” not only in Egypt, but by failing to recognize the results of the recent independence referendum held by Kurds in Iraq. In this referendum, 92% of those voting opted for independence from Iraq.

“By cutting Egypt’s funds and by declaring that the Kurdish independence referendum ‘lacks legitimacy,’ the State Department is missing out on historic opportunities to strengthen American efforts to combat Islamic terrorism in the region,” said King. “Both of these actions are relics from a misguided Obama-era approach to the Middle East which did little but embolden Islamic terrorists from the Muslim Brotherhood to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). We should work with the Kurds to help them cement their status as an independent nation and an ally, not side with the rogue elements in Turkey and Iran who reject the creation of a Kurdish state.”