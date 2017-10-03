Herman H. Hiemstra, 91, of Clarion passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond, Iowa.

Funeral services for Herman Hiemstra will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 11:00AM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Karen Fausch officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233