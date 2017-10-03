Hancock County questions mental health dollars for services

Many local counties including Hancock and Winnebago have expressed concerns recently with their current 22 county social services region. The major concern is mental health treatment options, and what each county pays for actual services. These counties are discovering some discrepancies with accountability of the monies they send county social services headquarters in Black Hawk County. The counties do not receive any type of verification to justify the amounts levied against each county. In other words, a county cannot verify a patient it is paying for. According to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach, questions regarding this just seem to turn into puzzling answers.

According to information supplied by County Social Services, 159 people in Winnebago County are being served in the program at a cost of $315,055. This translates to $1,981.47 per patient in the program. However, Hancock County serves less patients or 127 at a cost of $704,781. This means that Hancock County is paying $5,549.45 per patient. In short, Hancock is paying $3,042.85 more than Winnebago for less patients.

So just what to do about this, is turning into a lengthy conversation. Several area counties met recently to discuss the possibility of leaving the county social services region in favor of moving to another region. Tlach says going to the region south doesn’t make a lot of sense either, and remains optimistic on solving the issues in his current region.