Gene P. Vajgert, 78, died on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at the Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 1:30 PM Thursday, October 5, 2017 at the Word of Faith Dominion Church, 45005 210th Ave., Lake Mills, IA with Pastor Doug Domokos and Pastor Steve Johnson officiating.

Inurnment of cremains will be held in Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City, Iowa.

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldoschottfh.com

Cataldo Schott Funeral Home

505 North Clark St.

Forest City, Iowa 50436

641-585-2685