Ernst Statement on Tragedy in Las Vegas

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst issued a statement on the attack in Las Vegas that killed at least 58 and injured more than 500 people: “My prayers are with all of the victims in Las Vegas, and their loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence.“ As we learn more about what happened in the days ahead, let us come together and show our gratitude to our first responders and the other unsung heroes who put their lives on the line for others.”