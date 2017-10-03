Crop Report Shows Drier Than Normal September

Rainfall during the week slowed down harvest allowing Iowa farmers 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 1, 2017, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Although there were wet field conditions in parts of the State, activities for the week included harvesting corn for grain and soybeans, seeding cover crops, and finishing the last cutting of hay.

Topsoil moisture levels rated 17 percent very short, 26 percent short, 56 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 20 percent very short, 32 percent short, 47 percent adequate and 1 percent surplus.

Ninety-seven percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage or beyond, five days behind the 5-year average. Seventy-three percent of corn had reached maturity, six days behind last year and three days behind average. Six percent of the corn crop for grain has been harvested, nearly two weeks behind average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested was at 23 percent. Corn condition improved slightly to 60 percent good to excellent. Ninety-seven percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, three days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average. Eighty-four percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, four days ahead of average. Sixteen percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, one day behind last year and three days behind average. Soybean condition also improved slightly with 61 percent good to excellent.

Pasture condition improved slightly to 22 percent good to excellent. Rain this past week prompted pastures to regrow and green up. No livestock comments were received.

September wrapped up as a very warm, dry month for Iowa, an about-face from the month before. State climatologist Harry Hillaker says during the last week in the month, Iowans endured temperatures much warmer than normal, well into the 90s in many areas.

It ended up being the 11th warmest September in Iowa out of 145 years of record-keeping. Coincidentally, the prior month was the 12th coolest August in Iowa on record. The hottest day of September fell on the 23rd when Iowa City reported 95 degrees, while the coldest report was 35 degrees, both on September 7th in Stanley and on September 30th in Cresco. Rainfall during September was widely varied across Iowa.

While the Fairfield and Ottumwa area was among the driest areas in the state, a storm system on September 20th into the 21st dumped almost eight inches of rain on that area. It ended up making Fairfield/Ottumwa the wettest area in Iowa for September, with nearly nine inches of rain during the month. Burlington had the least rain with only five-hundredths of an inch for the month. As for the month ahead, Hillaker says October promises to be a bit wetter than usual and a potential rollercoaster for temperatures.

He says substantial rainfall is possible during this first week in the month.

For the month of September in the Forest City area, we finished above normal for high temperatures. The average high in September was 75.2 degrees, but the normal was 72.9 degrees leaving the area 2.3 degrees higher than normal.

Low temperatures in the area didn’t stray too far from normal as the average high was 50.3 degrees and the normal temperature is 50.1 degrees. This left the area .2 degrees higher than normal for low temperatures.

As far as precipitation is concerned, the area did not fair so well falling just below normal. The actual rain measurement for September was 2.76 inches, but the normal is 3.24 inches. This leaves the area .48 inches below normal or just under a half of an inch.