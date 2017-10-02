Warrior Women Take Home Title at Own Waldorf Invitational

The Waldorf University women’s golf team defended their home turf by earning first-place honors at Sunday’s Waldorf Invitational at Bear Creek Golf Course.

Although it rained for most of the afternoon, the Warriors were very consistent all the way down their roster. Maria Valdes and Nicole Misner both tied for second-place overall with final scores of 87.

Right behind them was teammate Halle Hauer, who completed the course with an 88, Kailee Ward carded a 91 to tie for sixth, and Haleigh Biernacki shot a 95 to tie for eighth-place overall.

The Warriors’ Haley Lawrence, competing as an individual, also shot a 95, tying for eighth overall and second individuals.

Des Moines Area Community College’s Haley Trueg was the best golfer in the individual section, as her 91 score topped the rest of the competition.

The Warriors shot a team score of 353 to hold off the mighty Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Bears by three strokes.

The Warriors were the only team to not have a single player record a score of over 95, and assistant coach Cody Stovall was quite impressed with how his team kept its mental toughness in spite of the extremely wet grass.

“It was really good to see the ladies have a positive attitude throughout the constant rain that we got,” said Stovall. “We’ve been stressing the mental side of successful intercollegiate golfers all week long, so it was nice to see our players keep their composure throughout the entirety of the tournament.”

The Warriors have now finished in fourth place or better in their last four tournaments. One of the reasons that Waldorf continues to do well on the links is because of Valdes and Misner, who both continue to make their putts in crunch time.

Valdes, a senior from Morelia, Mexico, and Misner, a freshman from Hemet, Calif., each received medals for their dominant performances at Bear Creek. Stovall says Valdes could have possibly made a run at DMACC’s Jaime Bellingham, who was the individual champion.

“Maria didn’t even the finish the round the way that she’d like to,” said Stovall. “That being said, she still finished the tournament as one of the best golfers.”

Don’t look now, but Misner looks anything but a true freshman when she competes out on the course. Stovall admits that it’s still somewhat surprising for him to see her perform like a savvy veteran on the fairways.

“It was really awesome to see a freshman like Nikki [Nicole] step up to the table and perform well at our home tournament,” Stovall added.