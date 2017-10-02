Waldorf Men’s Golf Teams Finish Second and Seventh at Waldorf Tournament

The Waldorf University men’s golf teams finished in second and seventh place, respectfully, at their own event on Sunday, the Waldorf Invitational.

Although Waldorf-Black couldn’t quite finish the tournament on top of the awards podium, head coach Mark Clouse was very pleased with how his players looked at Bear Creek Golf Course.

“Because of the very difficult weather conditions, I was really proud of how well the team performed,” Clouse said. “It rained the entire round. It was actually more of a mental than a physical challenge for our players to overcome, and the guys held up really well.”

Waldorf-Black, which shot a 311, finished just seven strokes away from tying first-place finisher Iowa Lakes Community College (ILCC). ILCC was led by Carlton Rahm, who put up a Sunday-best score of 72 at Bear Creek.

Meanwhile, the Warriors of Waldorf-Black were very consistent on Sunday afternoon as none of the Waldorf players shot more than an 81.

Manuel Zorrilla was Waldorf’s best player, posting a final score of 76. Jared Pheffer shot a 77, and Zabdiel Flores shot a 78 on a very wet Sunday afternoon, and Caden McAnally carded an 80, while Joe Nordquist turned in an 81.

Waldorf-Purple – the all-freshman squad – finished in seventh place with a team score of 341, just seven strokes away from sixth-place finisher Des Moines Area Community College. Devin Marek led Waldorf-Purple by posting an 83 at Bear Creek.

Clouse has seen major improvements from Waldorf-Purple during the fall season, and he liked what he saw overall at the Waldorf Invitational.

As Waldorf gets ready for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Preview Tournament, he’s been preaching to his players about the importance of mental toughness. He says that great mental toughness will go a long way to building his players’ confidences by the time they head to Silvis, Ill. for the NAIA Preview Tournament on Oct. 15-16.

“We’ve been stressing the mental game lately, so it was great to see them perform on such a tough day weather-wise at Bear Creek,” Clouse said. “It will be nice to see if my players can continue to be mentally tough when he head to Silvis.”