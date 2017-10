Vernon L. Hanna, 87, of Woden died Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, October 6th at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden with Rev. S. Kim Peterson officiating. Inurnment will be at Grant Township Cemetery near Woden.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Cataldo Funeral Home of Woden is in charge of arrangements.