Phyllis R. Brackey age 81 of Lake Mills died on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A memorial service will be on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 1:30 PM at Salem Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with Pastor Melinda McCluskey officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills.

The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills is in charge of arrangements.

