Jeff Veitch Records 40 Saves in Waldorf’s 3-0 Loss to Iowa State

In the match heard here on KIOW, the Waldorf University hockey team just couldn’t get enough offense in its 3-0 home loss to Iowa State on Saturday night, but the Warriors (0-2) have starting goalie Jeff Veitch to thank for keeping them in the game throughout the evening.

Veitch recorded 40 saves on Saturday, and now has posted at least 40 saves in Waldorf’s first two games of the 2017 regular season after making 43 saves in Friday night’s contest for the Warriors (0-2 overall)

Cyclones (4-0) junior forward Aaron Azevedo scored the eventual game-winning goal at the beginning of the second period, then Trevor Sabo followed with a goal, and Colton Kramer posted the final goal of the night at the Albert Lea Ice Arena.

The Warriors mustered just 20 shots against Cyclones starting goalie Matt Goedeke, but Goedeke is definitely no slouch between the pipes. The senior from Ankeny, Iowa, is now 2-0 this season and has only given up one goal in his first two starts.

Despite falling twice against the powerhouse Cyclones, Waldorf looked very good in the first period thus far this season. The Warriors haven’t given up a single goal in the first period this season, and their lone goal of the regular season came in the first period off Braedan Pierce’s stick in the Friday night matchup versus Iowa State.

Waldorf will look to get into the win column when the Warriors hit the ice once again on Friday hosting the University of Iowa Hawkeyes at the Albert Lea Ice Arena at 7:30 p.m.