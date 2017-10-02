Forest City falls to Osage, West Hancock, Belmond-Klemme roll in Friday football action

SPORTS NEWS OCTOBER 2 2017

The Forest City football team fell 5 yards short in a 13-7 loss to Osage Friday night. The Indians were unable to get into the end zone at the end of the game, as a 4th down pass fell incomplete. Forest City’s lone touchdown came on a 6 yard Luke Johnson pass to Micah Lambert. Forest City is now 0-6, and travels to Hampton to take on the Bulldogs Friday night.

Other Friday football scores:

West Hancock 54, Newman Catholic 20 Josef Smith, WH, 17 carries for 204 yards, 4 TD, 4 2 pt

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL 8 Nick Joynt, GHV, 10 carries for 186 yards, 3 TD, 2 catches for 41 yards, TD

Belmond-Klemme 45, MFL-Mar-Mac 8

BCLUW 38, Lake Mills 34 Alex Albert, LM, 28 carries for 107 yards, 2 TD, 5 catches for 82 yards, TD, 90 yard Kickoff Return TD

Janesville 54, North Iowa 22

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36, Algona 7

Clear Lake 51, Hampton-Dumont 12

Crestwood 13, New Hampton 7

South Winneshiek 49, Central Springs 6

Bishop Garrigan 35, South O’Brien 0

MMCRU 8, North Union 0

Nashua-Plainfield 26, West Fork 12

North Butler 26, Rockford 13

Saint Ansgar 42, Grundy Center 21

Northwood-Kensett 60, AGWSR 22

Riceville 52, Clarksville 16