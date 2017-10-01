Godtland Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

Local News, News October 1, 2017September 28, 2017 AJ Taylor

Elijah Godtland of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on August 5, 2017.  Godtland was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $315.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Godtland was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Godtland’s driver’s license was revoked by the DOT.

