Albrecht Probation Modified for Possession

Local News, News October 1, 2017September 28, 2017 AJ Taylor

Mark Albrecht of Osage, had his probation modified on his conviction of “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony.  Albrecht was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved and shall remain in the custody of the Winnebago County Sheriff until bed space is available.

