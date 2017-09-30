Yellow Bass Good and Walleye are Fair in the Saturday Morning Fishing Report

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Surface water temperature is 68 degrees. Water levels are near the crest of the spillway. Bluegill – Good: Pick up bluegill just about anywhere along the shoreline in 2- to 5-feet of water. Use a small jig tipped with live bait or a small piece of crawler fished below a bobber off the floating fishing pier, the west stone pier, and the inlet bridge. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig with a minnow in 2- to 6-feet of water along Ice House Point, the floating dock and the stone piers in Town Bay. Walleye – Fair: Use live bait fished along the Ice House Point shoreline and the rock piles near Cottonwood Point and in the east basin. Expect walleye fishing to pick up near shore in the next couple of weeks as water temperatures cool. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom near the floating dock, Ice House Point, and the rock piles near Cottonwood Point and the east basin. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use topwater lures, twisters, or live bait to catch largemouth bass just about anywhere along the shoreline.

Brushy Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler in 5- to 15-feet of water. Drift near deep structure, drop-offs and weed lines. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig in 10- to 15-feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Good: Throw topwater lures, weedless baits, spinners and plastic worms along weed lines, near cover and wood structure. Fish deeper for larger fish. Pick up small fish in the shallows. Muskellunge – Fair.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures are around 68 degrees. Dredge is in operation in the northeast portion of the lake; boaters must maintain a 100 foot distance from the dredge, booster pump and dredge pipes at all times. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Walleye activity will increase as water temperatures continue to drop. Use a minnow or leach fished below a bobber in shallower areas near shore. Some action may still be in deeper water – troll shad raps or drift crawlers on the edges of the dredge cuts around the lake. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits or live bait fished from shore and in the dredge cuts.

Swan Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try areas with rocky structure and along weed lines in 2- to 6-feet of water near the jetties, the fish house and the dam. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or minnow under a bobber. Expect 6- to 9-inch fish.

Yellow Smoke Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills can reach 9 inches or more. Look for bluegills in 5- to 10-feet of water near the arm north of the swim beach, the flooded timber near the southwest shoreline, and the coves on the south shore.

Surface water temperatures in area lakes are in the upper 60’s. With cooler temperatures comes increased feeding activity; panfishing has been fair to good from shore in most lakes. Expect good walleye action near shore as water temperatures continue to drop. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Clear Lake

The water temperature is 65 degrees. Yellow Bass – Good: Drift a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or cut bait in 8- to 10-feet of water until you find fish. Try also near the rock reefs. Walleye – Fair: Use a slip bobber and leech or minnow near the rock reefs. Black Crappie – Fair: Try near the vegetation in 3- to 5-feet of water.

Crystal Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a slip bobber near the dredge cut.

Rice Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use a jig and minnow in the deeper parts of the lake in the late evening.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are biting on a variety of baits.

For information in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





East Fork Des Moines (state line to Algona)

Walleye – Fair: Walleye activity has started to pick up with increased water temperatures.

East Okoboji Lake

Lots of keeper fish are being caught on East Okoboji, with yellow bass being the majority of kept fish. Yellow Bass – Excellent: Good sized yellow bass are still being caught shallow near docks; use jig with pilkies and wigglers. Yellow Perch – Good: Jig with tube jigs and pilkies around docks and weed lines.

Five Island Lake

Recent surveys show good numbers of angler acceptable channel catfish.

Little Sioux River (state line to Linn Grove)

Walleye – Fair: Walleye activity is starting to pick up as the water starts to cool down.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Yellow bass activity is reported to have improved with the cooler water temperatures.

Mill Creek (Lake)

Black Crappie – Good: Good numbers of angler acceptable crappie are being caught.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleye are active after dark; fish the north end of the lake. Yellow Perch– Good: The yellow perch bite picked up over the past week; use tube jigs and pilkies.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Nice sized bluegill are coming off the lake. Try in shallow areas around weed lines. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are very active; cast tube jigs along weed lines.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.





NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Use caution when backing boats down boat ramps. Trailers going off the ends of the ramps have been reported. Walleye – Fair: Troll main channel or deeper holes and along current breaks. Use a jig tipped with a minnow or twister tail. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use a hook with a dead chub or crawler. Try also chicken liver, stink bait and nightcrawlers around brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a hook tipped with a minnow in eddies below dams and backwaters around brush piles. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use crawdad crankbaits along rocky shorelines and substrates.

Decorah District Streams

Hunting season has started. Many streams run through wildlife management areas where hunting is allowed. Wear bright clothing when not stalking a trout. Trout streams are in good condition. Call 563-927-5736 for current catchable trout stocking locations. Brook Trout– Good: A variety of small mayflies are hatching mid-afternoon. Use a dry fly for insects hatching off the water surface. Use a nymph or scud dropper for subsurface critters. Brown Trout – Good: Recent rain turned many streams off color; this should put the browns in a feeding frenzy. Use a hopper pattern in pastured or open areas. In wooded areas in the morning, use #22-24 trico patterns. In the evening, use #18-20 blue wing olive patterns. Rainbow Trout – Good: Freshly stocked trout are hitting a variety of lures and baits. Drift a feathered spinner along an undercut bank.

Lake Hendricks

Lake Hendricks is an electric motor only lake. The bite should improve with the return of cooler weather. Black Crappie – Slow: Troll over rock mounds with a jig tipped with minnow or spinnerbait. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try topwater lures along the edge of a vegetation. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use a hook tipped with a worm or chicken liver. Bluegill– Slow: Use a small hook tipped with small piece of worm in deeper water.

Lake Meyer

Lake Meyer is an electric motor only lake. Few people have visited the lake this week. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small hook tipped with a piece of worm under a bobber near jetties in the evening. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie suspended near submersed structure. Use a spinner or jig with bright colored twister tail. Largemouth Bass – Fair: 10- to 12-inch bass are hitting crankbaits.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

The Upper Iowa is stable but low. Be prepared to walk through riffles. Fly fishers, watch for evening hatches of white and grey mayflies. Flying ants are hatching mid-day. Fall is a good time to use streamers or minnow patterns for bass, trout, and walleye. Walleye – Slow: Drift a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm through a deeper hole or along a current break. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs tipped with worms or crankbaits imitating crawdads in deeper holes and along rocky shorelines. Rock Bass – Fair: Use jigs tipped with worms along rocky shorelines.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. This shot of rain should bring on the bite. Northern Pike – Slow: Use a steel leader tipped with 1/4 oz. jig tipped with natural colored plastic to a 3 inch jerk bait fished around tributaries or brush piles. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs tipped with plastic tails in the current breaks or near rock ledges. Walleye – Slow: Drift a jig tipped with a twister tail or worm through a deeper hole or along a current break. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch a catfish from shore with a hook tipped with a crawler. Evening is best.

Volga Lake

Warmer water temperatures are sparking green algae blooms on the lake. Panfishing has been hit or miss for the last week. Black Crappie – Fair: Troll the deeper areas for suspended crappie; use small jig tipped with a minnow. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Bass are hitting jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or twister tail. Try a topwater lure in the evening as fish come in shallow to feed. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook tipped with a piece of worm under a bobber along rocky shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use chicken liver and stink baits. Catfish are more active in the evening.

Fall-like temperatures will return over the weekend with temperature highs in the low 70’s and 40’s for lows in the forecast. Area streams and rivers are low. For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.





Big Woods Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Use imitation shad lures; morning bite is best.

Brinker Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are catching good numbers of largemouth bass; morning bite is best. Use imitation shad lures.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of worm under a slip bobber at various depths.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Walleye – Good: Use a jig and plastic tail tipped with half a nightcrawler on the downstream sandbar drop-offs or woody structure as the river is low Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits, crankbaits and topwater lures along rip-rap shorelines and woody structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or dead chubs on the bottom above log jams or below riffle areas.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

There have been few reports on the Maquoketa River this past week. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rip-rap shorelines and woody structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and plastic tail tipped with half a nightcrawler on the downstream sandbar drop-offs or woody structure as the river is low.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There have been few reports on the Shell Rock River this past week. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig and plastic tail tipped with half a nightcrawler on the downstream sandbar drop-offs or woody structure as the river is low. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rip-rap shorelines and woody structure.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There have been few reports on the Wapsipinicon River this past week; anglers have had best success fishing for northern pike. Northern Pike – Good: Cast and retrieve large bucktail spinnerbaits near structure or float a live chub or shiner under a bobber in the deeper pools. Walleye – Fair: Try a jig and plastic tail tipped with half a nightcrawler on the downstream sandbar drop-offs or woody structure as the river is low. Smallmouth Bass– Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rip-rap shorelines and woody structure.

Fishing reports are those of the typical late summer lulls, but anglers are catching some fish on the interior rivers. There are reports of anglers catching smallmouth bass, walleye and northern pike. Best reports have been northern pike on the Wapsipinicon River.Trout streams remain in excellent condition. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.





MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is 8.3 feet and is predicted to remain stable. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Bluegill – Excellent: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good:Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are still being caught in the swifter current breaks. Bounce a nightcrawler along the bottom or try crayfish for bigger fish. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Smallmouth fishing is improving with reports of many 2-3 pound fish being caught with a worm harness along the riprap near the Black Hawk bridge. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Try soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side-channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level has risen a foot to 15 feet and is predicted to rise slightly then remain stable. Water temperature is 71 degrees at the lock and dam. Bluegill – Excellent: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are still being caught in the swifter current breaks. Bounce a nightcrawler along the bottom or try crayfish for bigger fish. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use live bait or artificials along rocky shorelines with good current. Best bite is towards evening. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye – Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Try soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side channels.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Mississippi River at Guttenberg has risen nearly a foot to 6.5 and is predicted to level out around 7 feet next week. Water temperature is 67 degrees at the Lock and Dam. Bluegill – Excellent: Some larger bluegills are being picked up near structure on the side channels. Use a small hook tipped with worm fished under a slip bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Try nightcrawlers or stink bait fished on the bottom in areas of moderate current where side channels form an eddy. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Lots of drum are still being caught in the swifter current breaks. Bounce a nightcrawler along the bottom or try crayfish for bigger fish. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Use live bait or artificials along rocky shorelines with good current. Best bite is towards evening. Largemouth Bass -Good: Largemouth fishing is good on side channel and main channel shoreline structure. Walleye– Fair: Try a little slower presentation as the water temperature is falling. One eye jigs or bait-rig off the bottom has been effective. Yellow Perch – Good: The fall perch bite is picking up. Use small jigs tipped with worm in backwaters with slight flow. Northern Pike – Good: Try soft plastics in areas with slight current in shallow backwaters. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try live shiners or small bluegill in woody debris to attract flatheads in slack areas off the side channels. Black Crappie – Good: Use light colored jigs or hook tipped with crappie minnows in backwater side-channels. Bertom Lake area has been picking up.

Upper Mississippi water levels have bumped up slightly this week. Boaters should still use caution to avoid dropping off the ends of ramps during low water conditions. Water clarity continues to be good with lots of vegetation present. Many fish are spreading out into backwaters with the cooler temperatures. Water temperature remains in the upper 60’s to 70 degrees this week.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Use caution when backing up on any ramp; river levels are low and it is easy to back off the ends of ramps. River levels will rise slightly in the next few days. Water levels are 5.9 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 8.4 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is near 74 degrees. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms and stink bait; move often if you do not find biting fish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker and worm rig works best. White Crappie – Good: Fall is the best time of the year to catch crappies on the Mississippi River. Look for them along log jams in backwater sloughs. Walleye – Fair: The wing dam fishing is well underway on the Mississippi River. Some anglers are using worm rigs while others are throwing crankbaits on the dams. Floating weeds are being a real hindrance at times. Bluegill – Fair:Find bluegills at the mouths of large backwater areas and along the channel border rock. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Pull worm rigs near rocky habitats. Lots of flatheads have been caught this year. Smallmouth Bass– Excellent:Throw spinners or small crankbaits around rocky areas with strong current in the evenings. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Largemouths have pulled out of the shallow backwater areas and are on trees and sandy shoals often chasing minnows. The scum frog bite has been very good in the weed pads. Yellow Perch – Good: Yellow perch are being caught in backwater areas on minnows by anglers fishing for bluegills or crappies.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Use caution when backing up on any ramp; river levels are getting low and it is easy to back off the ends of ramps. Water level is 6 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 75 degrees in the main channel. Try to remove any vegetation off your trailers. Northern Pike – Good: Use flashy white lures. Channel Catfish – Good: Try worm rigs and stink bait above log jams and rock piles; let the smell of the bait flow into the log piles. Move often if you don’t find fish. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Use egg sinker and worm rigs. Drum bite in all types of river conditions. Walleye – Good: Mixed reports on walleye the past couple of weeks. Mixed reports on walleye the past couple of weeks, but the bite has improved. Most angers are fishing on the wing dams. Smallmouth Bass– Excellent: Throw crank baits or spinners near rock piles with strong current. Bluegill– Fair: Use worm rigs in log piles in larger backwater and sloughs. Flathead Catfish– Excellent: Small flathead catfish are hitting on worms; mostly by people fishing for channel cats. Try large live bait fished in the evening hours for bigger flatheads. Largemouth Bass– Excellent: Some fish are on weed edges while others are in logs in deeper sloughs. Use scum frogs and other frog imitations. Black Crappie – Slow: Fall is a great time to fish for crappies. Use small minnows in the woody snags in backwater sloughs. The bite slowed down during the warm spell, but crappies are expected to turn on soon.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Use caution when backing up on any ramp; river levels are getting low and it is easy to back off the ends of ramps. Water levels are 5.9 feet at Fulton, 10 feet at Camanche and 4.8 feet at LeClaire. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 76 degrees in the main channel. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass had moved out of the large shallow areas into deeper slough habitats. Use spinnerbaits along the channel weed lines. Freshwater Drum– Excellent: Freshwater drum are biting on worm rigs. Catch drum in nearly all moderate current areas. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worm rigs and prepared stink baits fished close to shoreline snags or along rock lines. Walleye – Good: Most anglers are chasing walleyes on the wing dams this time of year. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Some anglers are trot lining flathead catfish using large bullheads as bait. Flathead are most active during the night and evening hours. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try along rock piles with current. Bluegill– Fair: Use worms and bobbers along vegetation lines.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Use caution when backing up on any ramp; river levels are getting low and it is easy to back off the ends of ramps. Levels are around 5.9 feet at Rock Island. It will rise slightly during the week. Water clarity has improved. Water temperature is near 76 degrees in the main channel. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait along the rock piles near Campbells and Arsenal Island. Move often if fish are not hitting. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum bite well this time of year. Put them on ice immediately if you are going to clean them. Flathead Catfish – Good: Use large live bait fished near shore during the night and evening hours. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouths along rock lines with strong current. White Bass – Fair: A few white bass are being caught in the tailwater reaches on white twister tails.

Use caution when using any ramp, as you can back off the ends in low water levels. The channel temperature has been in the mid to upper 70’s. Fishing conditions are good throughout the district. Aquatic vegetation is floating in the River, so do your best to clean your boats and trailers and not transport vegetation to other bodies of water. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.





SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is still holding on to the low 70’s. Not many anglers have been out this week. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are still finding the crappies in deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Still look in deeper water, but the hungry ones are harder to find.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature dropped a couple of degrees last night, but is still pretty warm; the water needs to cool off so the fish will come in shallow. Bluegill – Slow: Warm weather has slowed the bluegill bite again. Anglers have to work for them. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use chicken liver and cut bait along the dam and at the upper end of the lake around the mounds. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappie fishing went from pretty good, to hard to find.

Lake Darling

Water temperature has fallen to 73 degrees. Need some more cool nights to get it down into the low 60’s to bring the fish in shallow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A few smaller fish are being caught in shallow. The bigger bass are out around the deeper habitat. Black Crappie– Slow: Most anglers were still catching them out in deeper water (10-12 feet). The water needs to cool off before they come in shallow. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are picking up some nice eating sized bluegills, but they have to work the deeper habitat fairly hard to find them. A few bluegills are starting to move in shallow.

Lake Geode

Contractors are starting work on the drain pipe to get it ready to drain the lake. It will be a while yet before we start to drain the lake. Bluegill – Slow: Most have moved back to the deeper side of the drop-offs. Black Crappie – Slow.

Lost Grove Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Still out around the trees in deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most are caught around the deeper habitat, a few are in shallow later in the evening.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Lake Keomah

Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with live bait along the shorelines and structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits along the shorelines and around the vegetation. Try to find submerged structure in 6- to 8-feet of water.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around brush piles and the standing timber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use rubber worms and crankbaits around the fishing jetties and brush piles.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jig tipped with live bait in the flooded timber. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Walleye – Slow: Use crankbaits along the dam and other rip-rapped areas. Try also a minnow and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with live bait in structure in 4-to 6-feet or areas among the lily pads. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Try spinnerbaits or crawdad imitating baits along the shorelines and around the jetties. Use a rubber worm among the vegetation and around deep structure.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits or spinnerbaits around the brush piles. Use topwater lures or rubber worms among the lily pads. Black Crappie – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait around submerged structure. Sorting may be needed for larger fish.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.88 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. White Crappie – Fair: Troll crankbaits over submerged points and rock piles. Use small crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad as the crappies are suspended over these areas. Crappie will start to move shallow as the water cools. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers or cut bait in coves and bays where the wind is blowing toward the shoreline. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Troll crankbaits or blade baits around rock piles or vertically jig in these same areas. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits around submerged points; look for areas with a variation in depths. Try also trolling nightcrawler rigs.

Red Haw Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler and a bobber in areas along the shoreline with structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms and spinnerbaits along the shorelines in areas with rip rap or other types of structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver around the fishing jetties.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.





SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Troll live bait rigs or cast or troll shallow diving crank baits on the upper end of the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or panfish jigs near riprap on the jetties for 9-to 10.5-inch crappies.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

White Bass – Fair: Cast jigs and twister tails or shallow diving, shad imitating crankbaits. Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink baits and cut baits. White Bass – Good: Find good white bass in the river with the low water conditions. Cast spinners or twister tail jigs in current breaks, sandbar drop-offs and below the dams.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll tube jigs and twister or paddle tail jigs 3- to 8-feet down in 10- to 20-feet of water. The middle section of the lake has been the most consistent.

Hickory Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are biting near shoreline vegetation and sunken brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are being caught off of main lake points.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift cut creek chubs or shad above the mile long bridge in 6- to 12-feet of water.

Saylorville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift cut creek chubs in the upper end of the reservoir above and just below the mile long bridge.

Early fall is a good time to slow drift for crappies and bluegills. Channel catfishing on the reservoirs and the Des Moines River is good. For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or stake beds Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies up to 8 inches using small jigs under a bobber fished along cedar tree brush piles, stake beds, or fishing piers. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with nightcrawlers under a bobber or small jigs fished in shallow bays, along weed lines or cedar tree brush piles.

Lake Icaria

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch black crappie up to 10 inches with jigs or minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles. Walleye – Fair: Walleye of all sizes have been caught using jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed or main lake points.

Little River Watershed Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with spinnerbaits fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished along main lake points and fishing jetties. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel catfish up to 10 pounds with nightcrawlers or cut bait fished along windblown points or fishing jetties. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10 inches using jigs or minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles, rock piles, or rock fields. Walleye – Slow: Use crankbaits fished along main lake points or jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the roadbed.

Summit Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Catch black crappie up to 9 inches with small spinners fished along the dam or HWY 25 bridge. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 15 inches using spinnerbaits fished along cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished along the dam, HWY 25 bridge or cedar tree brushpiles.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles or topwater baits fished along the shoreline early and late in the day.

Water temperature in Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low to mid 70’s. The district includes Page, Taylor, Adams, Union, Ringgold, Decatur, Clarke and Madison counties. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.





MISSOURI RIVER

Missouri River (Sioux City to Little Sioux)

Flathead Catfish – Good: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegills, bullheads, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Good: Use fresh cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms, chicken livers, cut bait and dip baits along wing dikes, brush piles and along the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Little Sioux to Council Bluffs)

Flathead Catfish – Good: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, and green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Good: Use fresh cut bait fished just off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use worms, chicken livers, cut bait and dip baits near the wing dikes, brush piles and along the rock revetment.

Missouri River (Council Bluffs to Missouri State Line)

Flathead Catfish – Good: Use rod and reel and trotlines with live bait (bluegill, bullhead, green sunfish) off the tips of wing dikes and rock structures. Evening or after dark is best. Blue Catfish – Good: Use fresh cut bait fished off the bottom in or near the current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken livers, worms, cut bait and dip baits near wing dikes, brush piles and along the rock revetment.

The Missouri River at Decatur, Nebraska is at 21.92 ft. /33,400 cfs./66 degrees Fahrenheit. Anglers are mainly catching catfish species (channels, flatheads and blue cats). Fishing continues to be fair to good overall for all catfish species. The Decatur Bridge West of Onawa has reopened.