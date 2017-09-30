SATURDAY MORNING AG WRAP: Prices, Grains, and Stocks Report Released and Labor to be Surveyed

The average price received by farmers for corn during August in Iowa was $3.19 per bushel according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Agricultural Prices report. This was down $0.21 from the July price but $0.11 above August 2016.

The August 2017 average price received by farmers for soybeans, at $9.05 per bushel, was down $0.27 from the July price and $0.72 below the August 2016 price.

The August average oat price per bushel was $2.37, down $0.15 from July but equal to August 2016.

All hay prices in Iowa averaged $100.00 per ton in August. This was down $1.00 from the July price but $12.00 more than August 2016. The August 2017 alfalfa hay price averaged $105.00, down $5.00 from the previous month but $12.00 above August 2016. The average price received for other hay during August was $83.00 per ton. This was down $3.00 from the July price but $12.00 more than last year.

The average price was $18.10 per cwt for milk, up $0.90 from the July price and $0.60 above one year ago.

USDA Looks Into Farm Labor

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will continue its biannual Agricultural Labor Survey during the second half of October. The survey will collect information about hired labor from more than 450 Iowa farmers and ranchers. “Labor data are critical to farming operations and data about the use of hired workers helps administer farm labor programs,” said Greg Thessen, Director of the NASS Upper Midwest Regional Field Office. “The data that farm operators provide through NASS’s Agricultural Labor Survey helps leaders, associations, and farmers themselves make decisions based on accurate information.” USDA and the U.S. Department of Labor will use statistics gathered in the Agricultural Labor Survey to establish minimum wage rates for agricultural workers, administer farm labor recruitment and placement service programs, and assist legislators in determining labor policies.

In the survey, NASS asks participants to answer a variety of questions about hired farm labor on their operations, including total number of hired farm workers, the average hours worked, and wage rates paid for the weeks of July 9-15 and October 8-14. For their convenience, survey participants have the option to respond online. “By asking about two separate reference periods each time we collect data during the year, we are able to publish quarterly data and capture seasonal variation,” said Thessen. “This approach reduces the number of times we ask farm businesses to respond to surveys while ensuring that accurate and timely data are available for anyone conducting research or analyses.”

NASS will compile, analyze, and publish survey results in the November 16 Farm Labor report. All previous Farm Labor publications are available online at http://bit.ly/FarmLabor. For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Upper Midwest Regional Office at (515) 776-3400.

As for the grains…

Oat production is estimated at 3.23 million bushels, down 1 percent from last year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Small Grains 2017 Summary. Oats planted, at 115,000 acres, is down 4 percent from last year. Harvested area for grain is 42,000 acres, down 2 percent from 2016. Oat yield, at 77.0 bushels per acre, is up 1.0 bushels from last year.

Winter Wheat production, at 544,000 bushels, is down 49 percent from last year. Planted acreage, at 16,000, is down 36 percent from 2016. Winter wheat harvested area for grain is 8,000 acres, down 53 percent from last year. Winter wheat yield, at 68.0 bushels per acre, is up 5.0 bushels from 2016.

Across the United States, wheat production totaled 1.74 billion bushels in 2017, down 25 percent from the revised 2016 total of 2.31 billion bushels. Area harvested for grain totaled 37.6 million acres, down 14 percent from the previous year. The United States yield is estimated at 46.3 bushels per acre, down 6.4 bushels from the previous year. The levels of production and changes from 2016 by type are winter wheat, 1.27 billion bushels, down 24 percent; other spring wheat, 416 million bushels, down 22 percent; and Durum wheat, 54.9 million bushels, down 47 percent.

Oat production is estimated at 49.4 million bushels, down 24 percent from 2016. Yield is estimated at 61.7 bushels per acre, down 4.3 bushels from the previous year. Harvested area, at 801,000 acres, is 18 percent below last year.

Iowa Grain Stocks Look Like This…

Iowa corn stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017, totaled 504 million bushels, up 20 percent from September 1, 2016, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Grain Stocks report. This is the highest Iowa corn stocks have been on September 1 since 1993. Of the total stocks, 32 percent were stored on-farm. The indicated quarterly disappearance from June – August 2017 totaled 642 million bushels, 7 percent above the 599 million bushels used during the same period last year.

Iowa soybeans stored in all positions on September 1, 2017, totaled 53.2 million bushels, up 46 percent from the 36.5 million bushels on hand September 1, 2016. Of the total stocks, 28 percent were stored on-farm. Indicated disappearance for June – August 2017 is 124 million bushels, 16 percent less than the 147 million bushels used during the same period last year.

Iowa oats stored on-farm on September 1, 2017, totaled 2.25 million bushels, up 18 percent from September 1, 2016.

Across the United States, old crop corn stocks in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 2.29 billion bushels, up 32 percent from September 1, 2016. Of the total stocks, 787 million bushels are stored on farms, up 25 percent from a year earlier. Off-farm stocks, at 1.51 billion bushels, are up 36 percent from a year ago. The June – August 2017 indicated disappearance is 2.93 billion bushels, compared with 2.97 billion bushels during the same period last year.

Old crop soybeans stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 301 million bushels, up 53 percent from September 1, 2016. Soybean stocks stored on farms totaled 87.9 million bushels, up 112 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 213 million bushels, are up 38 percent from last September. Indicated disappearance for June – August 2017 totaled 665 million bushels, down 2 percent from the same period a year earlier.

All wheat stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 2.25 billion bushels, down 11 percent from a year ago. On-farm stocks are estimated at 489 million bushels, down 33 percent from last September. Off-farm stocks, at 1.76 billion bushels, are down 3 percent from a year ago. The June – August 2017 indicated disappearance is 668 million bushels, down 10 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Oats stored in all positions on September 1, 2017 totaled 71.8 million bushels, 9 percent below the stocks on September 1, 2016. Of the total stocks on hand, 33.7 million bushels are stored on farms, 10 percent lower than a year ago. Off-farm stocks totaled 38.1 million bushels, 7 percent below the previous year. Indicated disappearance during June – August 2017 totaled 27.9 million bushels, compared with 43.0 million bushels during the same period a year ago.